Everton midfielder Dele Alli. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images | Getty Images

Several players were absent for Everton’s 3-3 pre-season draw against Sligo Rovers.

Sean Dyche has revealed that James Tarkowski missed Everton’s opening pre-season friendly of the summer with a minor injury.

The centre-back has been ever-present in the Premier League for the Toffees since arriving on a free transfer from Burnley two years ago. Tarkowski was one of Everton’s standout performers last season and heads into the 2024-25 campaign having forged an excellent defensive partnership with Jarrad Branthwaite.

Yet both were absent for the 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers, which culminated the Blues’ pre-season trip to the Republic of Ireland. A late Youssef Chermiti double rescued Everton a stalemate against the League of Ireland side, with Mason Holgate also netting.

Nathan Patterson was also among those who did not feature, as well as Dele Alli. The midfielder is out of contract at Goodison Park but is working his way towards full fitness with a view to a potential new contract.

Manager Dyche told Everton’s club website: “He [Tarkowski] has got a minor niggle at this stage and we have to be careful. We’ve got some other players we’re just being a bit careful with – they’re okay, just a few niggles that we’re going to monitor but nothing too serious. We’re hopeful with Tarky, hopefully it’s nothing.

“Jarrad is making good progress as are Patto and Dele so we’ll see how those guys go. At this stage, it’s nothing too serious so we’re thankful for that.”

Everton spurned a plethora of chances against Sligo and went into the break two goals behind. Holgate reduced the arrears before the home side restored their advantage - but Chermiti came to the rescue when he netted a late double in as many minutes.

Dyche wasn’t concerned about the scoreline given that his troops endured a gruelling day of fitness training 24 hours earlier. He added: “I was really pleased because with these games it's always awkward with scorelines but, at the end of the day, the lads did 13.5km yesterday, which is a big day – trust me. “They've had some really hard running so we expected them to not be totally sharp and obviously it's our first one.

“Overall, I was pleased with their commitment to it, their energy and the chances we created. We've got to score them, we know that from last season, but there was lots on show today. And thanks to Sligo as well for putting on a great game, a great atmosphere and there were loads of Evertonians here.

“It’s been an excellent week. They way we’ve been treated by the Irish people has been terrific. The people in Sligo and the club have been fantastic to get this game on for us. It’s fantastic for Shay [Coleman] from his distance past now. In the week he had an event and it’s been good for him and good for us.”