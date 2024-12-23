Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Man City.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the trip to Manchester City on Boxing Day.

The Toffees have managed to battle to goalless draws against Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Chelsea in successive games. Now they face a City side who are the current champions yet are in dire form, losing nine of their past 12 games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton will welcome back Armando Broja to the squad, who is on loan from Chelsea and could not face his parent club. However, Ashley Young is suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Young ricked his neck against Chelsea but should be OK with Nottingham Forest to visit Goodison Park on December 29.

However, Dwight McNeil looks set to miss a third successive game. The forward has been struggling with a knee injury and looks unlikely to be involved at the Etihad Stadium. James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain unavailable because of long-term issues.

Dyche said at his pre-match press conference: “Youngy is out anyway. Some were saying he ripped his neck, I didn't mean that. He ricked his neck, I was trying to express. Anyway, he should be fine but can't play anywa, he is suspended. Dwight is still touch and go. We are hopeful it will settle down - probably not for this one but sooner rather than later. Tim and Jimmy are still a bit away. They are hopefully getting closer.”