Sean Dyche gives Jack Harrison permanent Everton transfer latest as Leeds United loan effectively over
Sean Dyche has reaffirmed that Everton will continue to assess whether they can sign Jack Harrison on a permanent basis.
The winger has recorded three goals and four assists in 35 appearances during his loan spell from Leeds United to help the Blues comfortably avoid Premier League relegation. Harrison has been a regular fixture on the right flank.
However, he did not feature in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United because of a hamstring injury. He’ll also be ruled out of the trip to Arsenal on the final day of the campaign.
Dyche has been impressed with Harrison’s impact at Goodison Park. But given Everton’s precarious financial situation, having been docked eight points this season for breaching profit and sustainability rules, the club will have to see if they can bring the ex-Manchester City man back in the summer transfer window.
Toffees boss Dyche said: “He has done very well. His tactical understanding is excellent, in two roles really, wide or in the number-10 spot. His work ethic is excellent, too. I still think there is more with his talent because he is very talented - we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that. Over the season I think he has done very well for us and been a consistent performer.
“We will wait and see [if Everton can sign Harrison]. The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.