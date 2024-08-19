Getty Images

Everton prepare face Tottenham without a recognised right-back.

Sean Dyche has admitted Nathan Patterson is only just returning to team training amid Everton’s right-back crisis.

The Toffees will travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday without a specialist right-sided full-back after Ashley Young was given a red card in the 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2024-25 season.

Seamus Coleman is sidelined with a calf injury while James Garner, a centre-midfielder but has previously played right-back for Everton and England under-21s, has a similar issue.

Patterson has been on the treatment table since suffering a serious hamstring problem in April. It required surgery and he missed Euro 2024 with Scotland. But the former Rangers man is still several weeks away from getting back to full fitness and is likely to need minutes for the under-21s to gain match sharpness.

Speaking ahead of the Brighton game, Dyche said on Patterson’s recovery: “He's just coming back with the group to train but obviously he's had an extended period out. So there is no expectation of him playing yet but he is literally just crossing over with the group to train, generally.”

Mason Holgate, who is fifth-choice centre-back, is likely to start right-back for Everton against Tottenham. He spent last season on loan at Southampton and Sheffield United respectively.