Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have lost all four Premier League games this season as they prepare to face Leicester City.

Sean Dyche has insisted that winning remains paramount as he responded to questions about Everton’s lack of possession.

The Toffees face a trip to Leicester City on Saturday with pressure beginning to build on Dyche from sections of supporters. Everton have yet to pick up a Premier League point in their opening four games, while they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at the hands of Southampton earlier this week.

Not only have results been found wanting but some fans have expressed their disfavour towards the style of football deployed. In each game bar a 3-0 win over League Two side Doncaster in the Carabao Cup second round, Dyche’s side have had less of the ball. Against Southampton, the Blues recorded 26 per cent of possession despite being the home team at Goodison Park.

But Dyche believes there are several ways to triumph in matches and that he’s trying to find a team that ‘Evertoninans can be proud of the team’. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Toffees boss said: “Leicester won the league (in 2016) with the lowest possession - you will have to check that. It was about 10 years ago when everyone decided possession is the only thing in football that can make you win and it’s been obviously proven radically wrong.

“You want to use the ball but you want to use it wisely. The other night, a lot was made about the possession but we have heat maps don’t forget and the way Southampton played, a lot of their football was played in the back third of the field.

“Not many players go chasing up there, it wouldn’t be the right idea tactically, let’s say. So you have to use the ball wisely when you get it. The other night we broke on them so many times and the best chance of the game, you take it, and nobody mentions it. Winning changes perception, nobody mentioned lack of possession last season, five home wins. Beating Liverpool, nobody mentioned it then. These are the challenges of modern management. When results go against you, everything gets dissected, picked to bits.

“People expect to win. The rest of it is conjecture. That is what the Evertonians want. That is the challenge and what we have to change because we haven’t won games. The rest of it follows on making the best use of the players. What is the best use of the style? I saw an interview with [Carlo] Ancelotti when he mentioned about being at Everton. He said our goalkeeper could smack it down the pitch, not in his words of course, and had a big centre-forward who could keep hold of it, so he said that’s what he did. Kick it to him. He is a pretty decorated manager.

“I am not saying that’s right or wrong but that was his opinion of being at Everton football club and the best way of getting his players to win. All I am looking for is a way that can hopefully find a way that Evertoninans can be proud of the team for the way they are playing and hopefully win of course. To find both is perfect.”