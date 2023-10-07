The Toffees broke their duck at Goodison Park at the fifth time of asking with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth . Dyche’s side were full value for all three points, with James Garner and Jack Harrison on target before half-time and then Abdoulaye Doucoure netting after the interval.

After a fourth successive loss at Goodison to Luton Town last weekend, Dyche reckons Everton’s win has been coming and that it was deserved for the fans. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "The noise around home form and pleased to have corrected that today, the fans deserve it for the backing of the team. They are always committed to the cause home and away during games. A dominant performance and at last the XG pays us back. I've been going on about that but the more statistically you do those things they will happen and they have.