‘Been going on’ - Sean Dyche makes Everton fans admission immediately after Bournemouth win
James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target in the 3-0 win at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche told of his pleasure after Everton finally secured a home victory in the 2023-24 season.
The Toffees broke their duck at Goodison Park at the fifth time of asking with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Dyche’s side were full value for all three points, with James Garner and Jack Harrison on target before half-time and then Abdoulaye Doucoure netting after the interval.
After a fourth successive loss at Goodison to Luton Town last weekend, Dyche reckons Everton’s win has been coming and that it was deserved for the fans. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "The noise around home form and pleased to have corrected that today, the fans deserve it for the backing of the team. They are always committed to the cause home and away during games. A dominant performance and at last the XG pays us back. I've been going on about that but the more statistically you do those things they will happen and they have.
"It's a season's work, I mentioned that at the end of last season. There's way more work to be done, it's a constant here but we're correcting things slowly but surely. The amount of times we have created chances and not won games this season, it is nice to do it today."