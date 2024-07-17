Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Everton FC/ Youtube | YouTube: Everton FC

Everton were found guilty of two breaches of Premier League financial rules last season.

Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton’s financial situation has improved - but there are still challenges the club will face.

The Toffees were found guilty of two separate breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules last season, which resulted in an eight-point deduction. Everton were still able to comfortably avoid relegation, however.

Ahead of the end of the financial year on 30 June, Everton cashed in on Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa) and Ben Godfrey (Atalanta) to improve their situation.

The Blues have made three signings so far this summer, with Tim Ireogbunam and Iliman Ndiaye arriving on permanent deals from Villa and Marseille respectively, while Jack Harrison re-signed for a second season-long loan from Leeds United.

Everton are into their second week of pre-season and currently in the Republic of Ireland for a training camp before playing a friendly against Sligo Rovers on Friday. Dyche, speaking to the club’s media department, suggested that departures will now be required before more recruits come in.

Amadou Onana is closing in on a move to Aston Villa for £50 million while Newcastle United were interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is into the final year of his Goodison contract. But the fact that two bids from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite were rebuffed underlined that Everton will not be bullied into sales.

And Dyche says the finances are looking healthier. Asked how he refreshed he is after the summer break, the Toffees manager replied: “It was a decompression. A lot of big results at the end of the season, a lot of work. A lot of stuff was out of our control or certainly the players and myself - the bigger picture of the club.

“Hopefully, we can move on from that, that's parked and we move forward. You can already tell the situation, the club will be careful. Players going out currently, possibly, rather than coming in but we're looking to adjust that accordingly. The right deals and the right players.

“There are still challenges to go on the financial side but we are in a lot better place than we were. A lot of work done by many. The end of the season was a good time to get away from it all, which I did, but you come back ready and fresh to take it on again.”