Everton suffered a 3-2 loss against Bournemouth as they’re yet to pick up a point in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche was encouraged by the performance of Iliman Ndiaye despite Everton’s capitulation against AFC Bournemouth.

The Toffees snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they lost 3-2 at the hands of the Cherries at Goodison Park. Everton led by two goals on 87 minutes after efforts from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But the collapse began when Antoine Semenyo netted out of nowhere to set up a nervy finish. Under pressure, the Blues folded as Lewis Cook equalised in the second minute of added time before Luis Sinsterra scored the winner four minutes later.

Home fans were left angry and aghast at full-time, with Everton losing all three Premier League games so far. But the one positive was the performance of Ndiaye on his full top-flight debut for the club.

The summer signing from Marseille was electric throughout the encounter and given a standing ovation when substituted in the 83rd minute. On Ndiaye’s display, Everton boss Dyche said: “There were a few today who you feel for because of their performances. But at the end of the day, I said I was monitoring these players and when they're ready. I think he is and he's delivered today and played very well.”

On why Ndiaye was substituted, Dyche explained: "He was fatigued. He had run hard by then. Premier League fitness, as you know... he is a very fit boy but I thought he was fatiguing at that stage. It’s one of those things. It was definitely fatigue.

“We could see his recovery was getting harder because he carried the ball and when you carry the ball it is fatiguing but I thought he did very well overall, without a doubt.”

Everton were on the reverse end of a Premier League record as Bournemouth’s comeback was the latest in a Premier League match where a team had been two goals down to go on and win.

Dyche rued the errors that his troops made in the closing stages. He said: “We were still playing one-twos and going for overlaps and I'm going: ‘Why? You don't need to. You're in control of the game. Complete control. We didn't need to do that. So then the pitch gets spread, they keep pushing it forward and just crossing into the box. Absolute basics of football and they did it and we didn't deal with it.

“Obvious things are mistakes. You can't make those mistakes. They weren't individual mistakes, it's the fact that you're not doing what the team needs to do to see the game off. It's incredibly frustrating. It's the third game we've thrown away and you can't do that in the Premier League - I know that and they know that.”