Sean Dyche names 'terrific' Everton youngster who has been 'training so hard' lately
Sean Dyche believes Lewis Warrington was fully deserving of making his Premier League debut in Everton’s victory over Sheffield United.
The midfielder came on in stoppage-time of the 1-0 win to make a maiden top-flight appearance. Warrington has come through Everton’s academy and had a fine loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season before spending the first half of this term at Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
Since returning to Goodison Park after suffering an injury at the Pilgrims, Warrington has been on the fringes of the Everton first team. But it was a moment to remember for the boyhood Blue when he stepped off the bench to replace the injured Andre Gomes in stoppage-time.
And Dyche was pleased to get Warrington an appearance. The Everton boss said: “He’s been terrific. A young player, he trains so well, so hard, gives his lot, got a brilliant attitude and it was nice to get him on even if it was for a few moments.”
