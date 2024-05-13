Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans during a lap of appreciation after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on May 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Lewis Warrington came on for his Premier League debut in Everton’s victory over Sheffield United.

Sean Dyche believes Lewis Warrington was fully deserving of making his Premier League debut in Everton’s victory over Sheffield United.

The midfielder came on in stoppage-time of the 1-0 win to make a maiden top-flight appearance. Warrington has come through Everton’s academy and had a fine loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season before spending the first half of this term at Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since returning to Goodison Park after suffering an injury at the Pilgrims, Warrington has been on the fringes of the Everton first team. But it was a moment to remember for the boyhood Blue when he stepped off the bench to replace the injured Andre Gomes in stoppage-time.