Getty Images

Everton claimed a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton boss Sean Dyche was proud of the way his players “pressed and recovered” for 90 minutes against Arsenal on Saturday while also singling out Ashley Young, Vitalii Mykolenko and his midfield three for praise.

The Toffees picked up a precious point at the Emirates Stadium as they drew 0-0 with the Gunners. The hosts had 77 per cent possession, 13 shots and eight corners but could not find a way past the resolute visitors. The result also did a favour to Merseyside rivals Liverpool, who drew 2-2 with Fulham at Anfield after playing most of the game with 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his side’s battling display, Dyche said: "You have to know how to work it without the ball. It's difficult at these grounds to think you'll have the ball. You have to do the other things well. Ashley Young has been in great form. Great strength of character. Vitalii Mykolenko, one of his big strengths is one on ones. The midfield three were excellent.

"They're a fine side. We know that. The players put a big shift in. The commitment to doing the basics - pressing and recovering and staying true to it for 90 minutes. I was proud of the players. They were trying to cross it to force something which shows how defensively solid we were. It's another step in the right direction."

Arsenal had five shots on target during the game but Jordan Pickford kept the hosts at bay. The Everton goalkeeper reflected afterwards, stating: "It's about how we apply ourselves - stick to the game plan and suffer. We suffered a lot without the ball. We dug a point out. Two defeats in 10 or 11. The discipline is there. Against Arsenal you'd smash and grab a point all day long. I made some good saves at good times. The lads made some brilliant blocks. A good performance from everyone."