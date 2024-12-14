Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Darwin Nunez during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.

Ten-man Liverpool had to twice battle from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Fulham at Anfield.

Andy Robertson’s first-half red card gave the Reds a mountain to climb, especially as they were already trailing. But second-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota on his return from injury ensured the spoils were shared. Arne Slot’s side will have mixed thoughts on the result as they dropped points in the Premier League title race but showed resolve in the circumstances to at least not suffer defeat.

Liverpool made a woeful start as they fell behind in the 11th minute. Former Everton defender Antonee Robinson stood up a cross from the left flank that picked out Andreas Pereira, who managed to finish on the slide despite Robertson’s best efforts.

Six minutes later, the Reds’ challenge was made markedly more difficult when Robertson was given a straight red card. He was adjudged to have denied a goalscoring opportunity when bringing down ex-Reds team-mate Harry Wilson and the home side were reduced to 10 men.

Fulham had a spell of pressure before Liverpool started to acclimatise despite the numerical disadvantage. On 41 minutes, Luis Diaz found space inside the Fulham box and met Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross but headed over the bar.

Anfield was rocking as the second half got underway, with the home faithful rallying behind their team. Just three minutes after the restart, the Reds had their equaliser. A pinpoint Mo Salah cross found Gakpo, whose diving header squeezed beyond Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Gakpo then had a shot well held by Leno shortly after and Mo Salah couldn’t find the target when Liverpool managed to muster a counter-attack. But Fulham soon started to capitalise on the spaces that were opening up and they were back in front in the 76th minute. That man Robinson pulled a ball back from the byline and Rodrigo Muniz managed to squeeze into the far corner.

Yet Liverpool were not finished and Slot’s double substitution engineered an equaliser. Jota came on for his first appearance in almost two months after a rib injury and he was picked out by Darwin Nunez before nonchalantly finishing beyond Leno.

It was Liverpool who looked the likelier to get the winner and after a goalmouth scramble, Jota had a deflected shot that went just over the bar. The hosts pushed for a winner in stoppage-time but could not find another clear-cut opening. They had to settle for a draw, although it wasn’t the worst result having had to play most of the encounter with 10 men. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Couldn’t do anything about the opening goal. Not much else to do otherwise in the first half. The same for the second goal but made a big save at the death to keep things level.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Had to get closer to Antonee Robinson when he crossed for the opener and had a tough time with Robinson and Iwobi running amok down Fulham’s left flank in the first half. Really targeted by the pair in the second half. Played in a more inverted role after Jarell Quansah came on to try to dictate the play but allowed Robinson away far too easily for Fulham’s second goal. Subbed in the 80th minute.

Joe Gomez - 6

Had to move to left-back after Robertson’s dismissal. A a bit overzealous trying to win the ball in the first half but made one big block from a Wilson shot. Tried his best to thwart Muniz’s effort but deflected into the far corner.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Had to do his share of defending but been composed under pressure in the first half. Marshalled the defence in the second period in the circumstances.

Andy Robertson - 3

Architect of his own downfall with a heavy touch that gifted Wilson possession. Hadn’t been thoroughly convincing before that. Silly and must now serve a suspension.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Started really brightly on the ball and had to drop into defence as a makeshift centre-back with Robertson sent-off. Made one magnificent sliding challenge in the second period and an important interception before he moved back into midfield.

Curtis Jones - 6

Showed some decent touches in close areas under pressure in the first half. Booked in the second half for a late foul on Iwobi before being subbed in the 70th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Whipped in a good cross for Diaz’s chance and put himself about in the first half but was wasteful at times. Displayed a lot of energy in the second period before being subbed in the 79th minute.

Mo Salah - 6

Got away from Robinson a couple of times in the first half but just couldn’t find a clear opening. Produced a quintessential cross to assist Gakpo’s equalised but had to do better with a couple of chances of his own, failing to hit the target.

Luis Diaz - 5

Booked early on when trying an overhead kick rather than going for goal with his head. Offside a couple of times and missed a glorious chance to equalise. Couldn’t really get going in the second half.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Put Fulham on the back foot throughout the first half and whipped in some decent balls in the first half. Took his goal superbly to equalise and then fired an effort into the arms of Leno not long after. Subbed in the 70th minute.

Sub 1 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Jones) - 6

Added more of a presence but Robinson got on the wrong side of him for Fulham’s second.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Picked out Jota for Liverpool’s second before being booked.

Sub 3 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 7

Went close to scoring with a curling effort that was just wide and gave Fulham real problems.

Sub 4 - Diogo Jota (replaced Szoboszlai) - 8

An absolute livewire when coming on and produced a majestic finish.