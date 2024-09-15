Vitalii Mykolenko was forced off in Everton's loss to Aston Villa. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton injury news after the 3-2 loss against Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche revealed that Vitalii Mykolenko was forced off with illness in Everton’s 3-2 loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees suffered a fourth defeat in as many Premier League games at Villa Park. Everton raced into a two-goal lead after 27 minutes following strikes from Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But for successive matches, Dyche’s troops surrendered their advantage. Ollie Watkins fired a double either side of half-time before Jhon Duran’s long-range thunderbolt found the top corner in the 76th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mykolenko was forced off midway through the first period. He did not sustain an injury, though, and instead was sick. Manager Dyche told Everton’s club website: “It’s just a general illness. I won’t know until the illness shows itself, but he felt ill, so he felt he had to come off.”

On the loss, Dyche said: “Incredibly frustrated in a different way. The last one [Bournemouth] was head-scratching because you see seven, eight minutes of madness. Today wasn’t like that. Obviously, it was hard to take with the full-back situation and another one [Mykolenko] coming out of the side with illness during the game which was hard to take during that stage.

“We reshuffled and reorganised the best we could and then we concede a soft goal when 2-0 up. And then the big change in the game comes from a brilliant chance [from Calvert-Lewin at 2-1].

“If that goes in, the whole stadium changes, the mood changes. It’s not easy to say but you fancy yourself to go and win it. I fancied it at the stage because it was a great move and a great chance and then they go up the other end and score from a mistake, and at the minute we are getting punished for everything that goes into our box. Everything that looks like trouble, ends up with trouble. That’s something we’ve got to change, quite obviously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have a quick turnaround as they prepare to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday. Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman were all absent against Villa because of injury. And Dyche has admitted it’s unlikely any will be involved against Southampton. He added: “I think it’s improbable, but we’ll see how we go on Monday.