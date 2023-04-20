Dyche was in no mood for jokes when questioned about one of the more unusual football stories in circulation at the moment.

Sean Dyche was quick to shut down a reporter who questioned him about whether any of his squad could be the masked rapper Dide.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace he confirmed the latest team news, but was in no mood to humour the reporter who brought up the bizarre story circulating at the moment.

The rapper, known as Dide, released a track called Thrill on YouTube last weekend and he claims to be a Premier League footballer, which has sparked plenty of rumours and debates among fans over the real identity of the masked artist.

After he released a freestyle in February, the following was written with the video at the time:

‘Premier League footballer jumps in the UK music scene with this freestyle video. Keeping his identity unknown by wearing a uniquely designed mask that is covered in roses. He goes by the name…..DIDE.’

When asked whether there were any secret rappers in his squad, he gave a blunt response.

“Seriously, I can’t catch my breath. That even gets a question?”

The Everton manager went onto confirm that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention for the weekend, as is midfielder Amadou Onana, but captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

