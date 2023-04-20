Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Sean Dyche responds to bizarre question over identity of Premier League masked rapper

Dyche was in no mood for jokes when questioned about one of the more unusual football stories in circulation at the moment.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST

Sean Dyche was quick to shut down a reporter who questioned him about whether any of his squad could be the masked rapper Dide.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace he confirmed the latest team news, but was in no mood to humour the reporter who brought up the bizarre story circulating at the moment.

The rapper, known as Dide, released a track called Thrill on YouTube last weekend and he claims to be a Premier League footballer, which has sparked plenty of rumours and debates among fans over the real identity of the masked artist.

Most Popular

After he released a freestyle in February, the following was written with the video at the time:

‘Premier League footballer jumps in the UK music scene with this freestyle video. Keeping his identity unknown by wearing a uniquely designed mask that is covered in roses. He goes by the name…..DIDE.’

When asked whether there were any secret rappers in his squad, he gave a blunt response.

“Seriously, I can’t catch my breath. That even gets a question?”

The Everton manager went onto confirm that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention for the weekend, as is midfielder Amadou Onana, but captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Related topics:Sean DychePremier LeagueTeam newsCrystal Palace