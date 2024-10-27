Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Dyche has challenged Beto to continue adapting to life in the Premier League after being Everton's saviour against Fulham.

The striker came off the bench to rescue the Blues a 1-1 draw against the Cottagers at Goodison Park. Beto netted in the 94th minute as below-par Everton snatched a share of the spoils and stretched their unbeaten streak to five games.

The former Udinese forward has had to be patient since arriving on Merseyside in the summer of 2023. He's yet to start a Premier League game this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead in the pecking order and was making his first top-flight appearance in more than a month.

Beto was emotional after heading home the Toffees' leveller and admitted that his goal meant ‘too much’. Everton manager Dyche revealed that he and his staff have been working with the newly-capped Guinea-Bissau international behind the scenes. His goal against Fulham was evidence that such efforts are paying off and now they have to continue.

Dyche said: “He has been working hard in training. The staff have been working hard with him, they deserve credit as well, doing extra bits, showing clips and various things, including myself. His development curve has been a delayed one. He didn’t come into the game professionally not so long ago in relative terms, coming into the Premier League.

“I’ve said all along he’s different, he’s difficult, especially as a striker. He continues to work hard and has got his reward tonight. I keep saying to him you don’t have to be pure when you’re a striker like you but you have to be a handful and awkward to grow. It’s a real weapon and he can find different ways to affect the opposition and he did and so did Keano.

“It’s a moment in time but it reinforces the work he’s been doing and will add to his belief. [He needs] to continue learning and get to the point where we’ve got a bank of history for him when he understands the Premier League. We’ve spoken to him a lot about the defensive side, he’s still getting to grips with that as is Dom.

“Working from the front, defending from the front is forever important for the modern centre-forward. It’s not just stand up there and score, centre-forwards have to defend cutely - not tackles but getting in passing lanes to cut off the pass usually to a deep-lying midfield player. He’s got to continue to learn that side as well as scoring goals.”