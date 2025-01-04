Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton vs Bournemouth team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Armstrong is again expected to be part of Everton’s squad for their trip to AFC Bournemouth today (3pm GMT).

The 17-year-old midfielder has been a regular on the bench this campaign after an impressive pre-season. Armstrong has been in every match-day squad in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute on two occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Everton still without midfield pair James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) along with Dwight McNeil (knee) and Seamus Coleman (knock) likely to be absent, Armstrong is likely to feature.

Sean Dyche again appears that he will have four strikers to select from. Armando Broja made his first Everton start in the 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last week and showed glimpses - as he did in his three cameo outings off the bench before that. It could mean that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again in reserve along with Beto and Youssef Chemiti.

There are calls for Nathan Patterson to be handed his first start of the season at right-back to improve Everton’s attacking threat. The Scotland international has had to be patient since recovering from a serious hamstring injury but impressed off the bench against Forest. If Dyche opted for that decision, the reliable Ashley Young could be switched to the left flank and Vitalii Mykolenko handed a breather.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without three key players in captain Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra and Marcus Tavernier along with Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi Baron and Julian Araujo. Justin Kluivert will return from a one-match suspension.