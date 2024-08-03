Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team to face Preston North End confirmed.

Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for today’s pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

The Blues boss hands a start to new signing Jesper Lindstrom at Deepdale. The forward joined last week on a season-long loan from Napoli but missed the 3-0 loss at Coventry City earlier this week with a minor thigh issue. But Lindstrom has overcome his setback and features from the outset. He replaces Iliman Nidaye as Dyche tries a new No.10 playing off striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - although Dwight McNeil or Jack Harrison could feature in a central role.

James Tarkowski is back fit to make his first appearance in pre-season. The centre-back has had a glute issue but captains Everton. Vitalii Mykolenko is also making his first appearance of the summer after a setback in his recovery from ankle ligament damage while Idrissa Gana Gueye comes back having missed the past two friendlies. There is also a spot on the bench for Jake O’Brien, who signed from Lyon for £17 million earlier this week.

However, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Seamus Coleman are new absences for the visitors. Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite, Youssef Chermiti and Nathan Patterson remain unavailable. Jordan Pickford returns to duty next week after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

Everton: Virginia, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, Harrison, McNeil, Lindstrom, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Crellin, Tyrer, Holgate, Ndiaye, Maupay, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong, Campbell, Dixon, Metcalfe.