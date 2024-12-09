The ex-Everton winger has shared what some of Sean Dyche’s squad think.

Aaron Lennon revealed that he’s still in contact with some members of the Everton dressing room - and they believe Jarrad Branthwaite is ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Branthwaite enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season for the Toffees. He made a total of 41 appearances and scored three goals as Sean Dyche’s side avoided Premier League relegation despite being hit with an eight-point deduction for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules. The centre-back was subsequently named the club’s Young Player and Players’ Player of the Season and made a breakthrough into the England senior squad.

Branthwaite was wanted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but the Blues rebuffed two bids that did not meet their price tag. However, the 22-year-old endured a frustrating start to this campaign after having groin surgery in the off-season. He has started to build momentum, though, having featured in the past four games. Everton defeated Wolves 4-0 last time out before the Merseyside derby against Liverpool was postponed amid Storm Darragh.

And former winger Lennon, who spent three years at Goodison Park, revealed how highly rated Branthwaite among his peers. Speaking on talkSPORT, Lennon said: “He's some talent, he's some player. I speak to some of the Everton boys and they say he is absolutely brilliant. A few of the big clubs wanted him in the summer, it looked like, he didn't get that move and has had a tough start with injuries this season.

“But he is vital to that team and them staying up this season. If you look at him, [James] Tarkowski, [Jordan] Pickford, Idrissa Gueye, ]Abdoulaye] Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, if you look at that team, it is so solid. Then the experience of Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman and for me, they have more than enough. Branthwaite is a fantastic player.”

Not only did Lennon spend a period of his career at Everton, netting nine goals in 77 appearances, but he worked under current manager Dyche at Burnley. The Goodison boss has come under fire from sections of supporters, with the Toffees sitting 15th in the Premier League table.

Lennon has backed Dyche to come through the flak, though, and hailed the Grand Old Lady as one of the best grounds he played at. “The outside noise won’t get to him,” added the ex-England international. “He’s been in the game long enough. He knows you’re not going to win every week and he will come for some stick.

The fans are brilliant, they get behind the team. It’s one of the best atmospheres I’ve played at. When you’re at it and the crowd are behind you, it’s a tough place to play.”