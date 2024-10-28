'Soon' - Everton provide new stadium update that fans will simply love
Everton have taken a step closer to laying the pitch at their new stadium.
The Toffees are a matter of weeks away from being handed the keys to their new state-of-the-art ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. Construction is set to be completed by the end of the year before the migration period to move from Goodison Park to the 52,888-seat facility begins. Everton will make the switch to the new stadium for the start of next season.
Indeed, supporters are getting excited as the prospect of the switch becomes more real as each week passes. Of course, the main reason for attending the ground will be to watch the Toffees in action. And while much of the stadium is complete, there is still to be turf put down.
But that is imminent, with Everton revealing that a germination blanket has been laid. A post on the Everton Stadium X account said: Pitch.⏳🔜 A germination blanket has now been laid at Everton Stadium.”
