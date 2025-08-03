Everton have had a bid turned down by Southampton for Tyler Dibling.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton boss Will Still has confirmed that the club would be willing to sell Tyler Dibling for the right price.

The Toffees have had a bid of £27 million rejected for the teenager. The Saints reportedly value Dibling at closer to £40 million and Everton are expected to return with a second bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season and was a beacon of light in a bleak campaign for Southampton. He recorded four goals and three assists in 37 games as the south-coast club finished bottom of the Premier League.

Dibling did not travel with Southampton for their pre-season trip to Spain because of an injury. However, the versatile forward made his return to fitness in a behind-closed-doors game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

And while the England youth international has not been impacted by the uncertainty over his future, Still has suggested that Dibling could depart. Via BBC Radio Solent, St Mary’s head coach Still said: "If you know Ty, he doesn't really get that bothered by things, he's not really affected. He played really well in the first 60-minute game this morning," Still added.

"He's been struggling; he didn't come to Spain with us because he's got a few niggles. He was back in training this week, and we had to push him for 60 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We used the first game for that. But no, he's fine, it's just being typical Tyler and just getting on with things. I've no idea (if he will depart). I think the club have set a price. We've got good players and there is interest for good players, which is normal."

Moyes on transfers

Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer and are lacking options on the right-hand side. The Blues have also made an offer for Malick Fofana but is was rejected by Olympique Lyonnais. They are also interested in Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City.

Speaking on Everton’s transfer plans, manager David Moyes said during the pre-season tour on America. “We've got huge priorities as far as where we would like to try and buy the players if we could do. But also, we've got a numbers situation as well, we're short in numbers, so there's a bit of both. We're trying to get the pieces we really want first, and that's what we've been fighting to do. So hopefully we can, hopefully things will fall into place.

"But we're just beginning to think, my goodness, we're just not getting enough over the line. Because we are actively working to try [and] it's not as if we're a club who are saying [that] we're waiting to sell a player before we can bring one in. But it's not really the situation. We've got money to spend, and we'll have to try and spend it wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're desperate to get things moving on. We know that time's running out. We've probably had since the last game of the season, and I don't know what, five weeks, six weeks, certainly, probably more than that. So we've got to start getting moving on, because it won't be long until [it] starts to become a bit close to the end of the window."