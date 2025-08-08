Tyler Dibling. | Getty Images

Everton have so far been unsuccessful in their pursuit of signing Tyler Dibling from Southampton.

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons has addressed Everton’s interest in Tyler Dibling.

The Toffees are keen on signing the Saints attacker in the summer transfer window. So far, Everton’s pursuit of Dibling has been unsuccessful despite making bids. Southampton are holding out for a fee of £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons, while they want a 25 per cent sell-on fee.

The St Mary’s side’s relegation to the Championship means that they may need to offload assets. Earlier this week, they removed the 19-year-old from full-contact training in case he suffered an injury and scuppers his chance of a departure.

What’s been said

Speaking at BBC Radio Solent’s Fans’ Forum, Parson has admitted that Southampton would be open to selling Dibling, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season when recording four goals and three assists in 37 appearances, for the right price. But he insisted that the England youth international will not depart ‘on the cheap’

"I think people in this room are not stupid, and people listening are not silly. They know football, but there is a price for every player," Parsons said. "We're not a club that's going to roll over and just accept a bid because they feel like they want him on the cheap. If you want a player, bid for them and bid well.

"If we lose a player, we need to give Johannes (Spors, sporting director) the funds to replace that player. But it's really been about cleaning up the squad. We've had a really big squad for a couple of years. That's when it comes to bringing in academy products because that's a part of who we are.

"We have to produce talent from our academy. We'll see how the window goes, but if Tyler's here this season, he'll play for Southampton. He's not going to sit around. It's the same for every player. They are under contract at this club, and that's fair for us. We've invested in those players."

Dibling has been suffering with an injury issue during pre-season but featured for 60 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Head coach Will Still suggested that Southampton would be open to selling the teenager for the right price.

Still said: "If you know Ty, he doesn't really get that bothered by things, he's not really affected."He played really well in the first 60-minute game this morning. He's been struggling; he didn't come to Spain with us because he's got a few niggles. He was back in training this week, and we had to push him for 60 minutes. We used the first game for that.

"But no, he's fine, it's just being typical Tyler and just getting on with things. I've no idea (if he will depart). I think the club have set a price. We've got good players and there is interest for good players, which is normal."