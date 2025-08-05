Everton have made several bids to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

David Moyes will be hoping that he does not miss out on another right-winger.

The Everton boss has admitted it is a priority position in the transfer window. Yet the Toffees’ efforts to sign one has proven fruitless so far this summer.

Everton turn attention elsewhere

It’s not like Everton have not tried. Far from it. Francisco Conceição and Johan Bakayoko opted to join Juventus and RB Leipzig respectively, while they have been outpriced out of a move for Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo. In addition, Olympique Lyonnais turned down a £31.5 million bid for Malick Fofana and his preference is to join a club in the Champions League.

As a result, the Blues have had to turn their attention closer to home. They are keen on Tyler Dibling of Southampton, which has been generally well received by supporters. There are a lot of positives about Dibling. He is only aged 19 and has a high ceiling, as well as being experienced in the Premier League.

Last season, he broke into Saints’ first team and was a beacon of late as they finished bottom of the table and were banished back to the Championship. Dibling recorded four goals and three assists in 37 games and Southampton reportedly valued him at £100 million at one stage.

But after being relegated back to the second tier, the England youth international’s price tag has dropped as they need sales. Head coach Will Still, who took over at St Mary’s earlier this summer, admitted last weekend that a sale will be sanctioned if the club’s price tag is reached. He said: "If you know Ty, he doesn't really get that bothered by things, he's not really affected.

"He played really well in the first 60-minute game this morning. He's been struggling; he didn't come to Spain with us because he's got a few niggles. He was back in training this week, and we had to push him for 60 minutes. We used the first game for that.

"But no, he's fine, it's just being typical Tyler and just getting on with things. I've no idea (if he will depart). I think the club have set a price. We've got good players and there is interest for good players, which is normal."

Dibling latest

Everton’s initial offer of £27 million was rejected by Southampton. They have since returned with an offer of around £40 million including add-ons. However, The Guardian suggests that the Saints ‘think others may come to the table’ to sign Dibling.

The teenager has been linked with several clubs in the past, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. The Southampton hierarchy may hope that there is a bidding war to drive Dibling’s price up as they hope for a package closer to £50 million.