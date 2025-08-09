Southampton confirm official Tyler Dibling decision after Everton transfer bids

Tyler Dibling of Southampton in action during the pre-season friendly between Southampton and Lazio at St Mary's Stadium on August 07, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are interested in signing Southampton winger Tyler Dibling in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have officially left Tyler Dibling out of their squad for their 2025-26 curtain-raiser amid Everton’s interest.

Saints boss Will Still revealed that the winger would not be featuring in their Championship opener against Wrexham. And that is indeed the case, with Dibling omitted from the match-day squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was also removed from full-contact training earlier this week. Everton have so far failed in their pursuit of Dibling, having had bids rejected. Southampton are holding out for £50 million for the England youth international, who was a beacon of light in a bleak 2024-25 campaign for the Saints. He recorded four goals and three assists in 37 appearances as Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League.

Speaking on Dibling’s future at the BBC Radio Solent Fans’ Forum, St Mary’s chief executive Phil Parsons said: "I think people in this room are not stupid, and people listening are not silly. They know football, but there is a price for every player,

“We're not a club that's going to roll over and just accept a bid because they feel like they want him on the cheap. If you want a player, bid for them and bid well. If we lose a player, we need to give Johannes the funds to replace that player. But it's really been about cleaning up the squad.

"We've had a really big squad for a couple of years. That's when it comes to bringing in academy products because that's a part of who we are. We have to produce talent from our academy. We'll see how the window goes, but if Tyler's here this season, he'll play for Southampton.

"He's not going to sit around. It's the same for every player. They are under contract at this club, and that's fair for us. We've invested in those players."