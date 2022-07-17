Everton are yet to spend any money this summer after signing James Tarkowski on a free transfer.

Everton are desperate to bolster their defence after bringing in James Tarkowski last month.

The Toffees have recently been linked with Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, however the Daily Mail have since reported that the Saints have slapped a £40 million price-tag on the player to ward off interest.

Walker-Peters enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Premier League last time out, making 32 appearances from both flanks and also earning his first senior cap for England in March.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton from Tottenham two years ago and still has three years remaining on his contract, however his recent form has attracted top interest.

Everton are joined by Manchester United and Arsenal in the chase for Walker-Peters, however it is thought Frank Lampard are the current favourites to snap up the defender - though the Saints are still hopeful of keeping him on the south coast.

It is unknown whether the Merseyside club will be put off by Walker-Peters’ hefty price tag, however they will have to rely on Tottenham staying away from the race if they are to sign him.

Antonio Conte’s side are the most likely to lure the full-back away from Southampton if they wanted to after they inserted a £30m buy-back clause following his departure in 2020.