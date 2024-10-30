Southampton vs Everton team news: 6 players out and 4 doubtful
Everton look to stretch their unbeaten streak to six games when they make the trip to Southampton on Saturday.
After a difficult start to the campaign, the Toffees have picked up - and are now five points above the Premier League relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s side required a 94th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham last time out and while the performance was below-par, the Everton boss was pleased with the resolve and desire his troops displayed.
And the Blues will feel that they can secure successive away victories against a Southampton side who have struggled since their return to the top flight. The Saints have accrued only one point in nine matches, although they did pick up a 3-2 win over Stoke City in the Carabao Cup - and knocked Everton out of the competition last month.
Ahead of the St Mary’s fixture, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.
Southampton team news
Gavin Bazunu - out
The goalkeeper is still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last April.
Ross Stewart - out
The striker has endured a frustrating period with injuries during his time at Southampton and he’s on the treatment table for ‘a period of time’ according to manager Russell Martin.
Will Smallbone - out
The Republic of Ireland international is another who Martin has admitted won’t be available for the Saints for ‘a little bit of time’.
Ryan Fraser - doubt
The winger was substituted in the first half against Stoke because of illness.
Flynn Downes - minor doubt
The midfielder has missed Southampton’s past two games - first with a knock and then because off sickness.
Everton team news
Armando Broja - out
The Chelsea loanee has yet to make an appearance since his deadline-day arrival. Dyche admitted that Broja is still a period away from getting back to action and will need minutes for the under-21s before featuring for the first team.
Youssef Chermiti - out
The Portugal youth international sustained a ‘strange’ foot injury before the start of the season and is still a few weeks away from being back. He will also need to get game-time for the under-21s.
Tim Iroegbunam - out
The midfielder has suffered a stress fracture to his foot and is set to be unavailable for at least another couple of weeks.
Dwight McNeil - doubt
The forward was forced off in the closing stages against Fulham. Dyche was unsure of the extent of McNeil’s problem.
James Garner - major doubt
The midfielder has missed the past two games with a back injury. Everton have been assessing Garner’s issue but he may not be risked.
Stanley Mills - out
The versatile 21-year-old has been sidelined for 10 months after suffering a serious knee injury during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United.