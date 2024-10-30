Southampton vs Everton team news: 6 players out and 4 doubtful

Everton and Southampton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton look to stretch their unbeaten streak to six games when they make the trip to Southampton on Saturday.

After a difficult start to the campaign, the Toffees have picked up - and are now five points above the Premier League relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s side required a 94th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham last time out and while the performance was below-par, the Everton boss was pleased with the resolve and desire his troops displayed.

And the Blues will feel that they can secure successive away victories against a Southampton side who have struggled since their return to the top flight. The Saints have accrued only one point in nine matches, although they did pick up a 3-2 win over Stoke City in the Carabao Cup - and knocked Everton out of the competition last month.

Ahead of the St Mary’s fixture, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Southampton team news

Gavin Bazunu - out

The goalkeeper is still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last April.

Ross Stewart - out

The striker has endured a frustrating period with injuries during his time at Southampton and he’s on the treatment table for ‘a period of time’ according to manager Russell Martin.

Will Smallbone - out

The Republic of Ireland international is another who Martin has admitted won’t be available for the Saints for ‘a little bit of time’.

Ryan Fraser - doubt

The winger was substituted in the first half against Stoke because of illness.

Flynn Downes - minor doubt

The midfielder has missed Southampton’s past two games - first with a knock and then because off sickness.

Everton team news

Armando Broja - out

The Chelsea loanee has yet to make an appearance since his deadline-day arrival. Dyche admitted that Broja is still a period away from getting back to action and will need minutes for the under-21s before featuring for the first team.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The Portugal youth international sustained a ‘strange’ foot injury before the start of the season and is still a few weeks away from being back. He will also need to get game-time for the under-21s.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The midfielder has suffered a stress fracture to his foot and is set to be unavailable for at least another couple of weeks.

Dwight McNeil - doubt

The forward was forced off in the closing stages against Fulham. Dyche was unsure of the extent of McNeil’s problem.

James Garner - major doubt

The midfielder has missed the past two games with a back injury. Everton have been assessing Garner’s issue but he may not be risked.

Stanley Mills - out

The versatile 21-year-old has been sidelined for 10 months after suffering a serious knee injury during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United.