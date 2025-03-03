Matheus Cunha was given a red card for Wolves and cannot play against Everton.

Everton have been handed a surprise boost as they aim to extend their unbeaten Premier League streak to eight matches.

The Toffees have been in wonderful form since David Moyes returned as manager. In his seven league games in charge, Everton have picked up 15 points - and hurtled their way out of a potential Premier League relegation battle.

Last week, they earned a much-deserved 1-1 draw at Brentford although it would well have been a victory given the chances that the Blues spurned. Having had no game at the weekend after exiting the FA Cup, Moyes took the opportunity to jet his side out to the United Arab Emirates for some warm-weather training. The Goodison Park boss will be hoping the sun on his players’ back will be a boost for the end of the season.

Everton next turn their attention to a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The Molineux outfit were previously a bottom-three rivals of the Blues but that’s no longer the case. Moyes’ side are very much looking up while Wolves are 17th but five points clear of the demotion places.

Cunha loses head

Still, they are not exactly safe and could still be dragged into the dogfight. And when they face Everton, Vitor Pereira’s side will be without their talisman Matheus Cunha. The striker has been spearheading Wolves’ safety bid but lost his head in their FA Cup penalty shootout loss to AFC Bournemouth.

The Brazil international had got the visitors level at the Vitality Stadium with a stunning long-range strike in the 60th minute. But in the dying embers of extra-time, Cunha was given a red card for headbutting and lashing out at Cherries defender Milos Kerkez.

It means Cunha is set to serve at least a three-game ban for violent conduct although he could face longer if the Football Association believe further punishment is necessary. Taking to Instagram, Cunha said: “In the end, another game where you guys did your best. I couldn’t lose my head at the end. Sorry.”

Pereira verdict

On the incident, Wolves chief Pereira said via The Independent: “Matheus is a special player. In this game the emotional side was very high and not only inside the pitch, but on the bench and in the stands, everywhere and a lot of pressure.

“In the end, it happens what can happen. It should not happen but this is something that happens in football. Don’t ask me about it because I was looking at the other side. In the end the referee decided the red card.

“Of course the red card is one less player, one less specialist in penalties and the next games without a player that is important for us, but in the end we will start the next game against Everton with 11 and this is the most important for me.

“He is important but I cannot speak about what I don’t know. It is important to check the situation, to look for what happened because I was looking for the other side. I cannot judge a situation because the others say to me he kicked, he punched, he did what he did, with the head and the player went to hospital? No, OK but it is a situation that cannot happen of course. To judge the situation, I must have the clear image in my mind.”