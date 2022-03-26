Nathan Patterson has struggled for minutes since joining Everton from Rangers but impressed in his latest Scotland outing.

Steve Clarke admitted he curtailed Nathan Patterson's eye-catching Scotland performance as he did not 'want to risk an injury'.

Patterson has endured a frustrating period since joining Everton from Rangers during the January transfer window.

Background

He's managed just 45 minutes of game-time for the Toffees so far.

However, Patterson remains in Scotland's plans and started their 1-1 draw against Poland on Thursday.

The right-back was highly impressive throughout before he was replaced by Stephen O'Donnell in the 67th minute.

Scotland boss Clarke waxed lyrical about Patterson's display.

But given his lack of regular action of late, the 20-year-old was withdrawn as a precaution.

What’s been said

Clarke told reporters: “I had no worries about Nathan - none whatsoever.

“I know the level he has gone down to train in and even just training at that level, working with English Premier League players, it’s a good level.

“As long as he’s doing his work properly on the training pitch then he’ll always have enough in his legs to come and play for us.

“I saw him stretching and when he starts to stretch you don’t want to risk an injury for the boy so we took him off.”