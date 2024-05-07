Co-Founder of 777 Partners Josh Wander, centre, at Goodison Park. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton Shareholders’ Association have demanded that the club, Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board to put paid to 777 Partners’ prospective takeover.

The Miami-based firm agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1% stake last September. But more than seven months later, the Premier League are still to ratify the deal.

777 have had a court case filed against them by London-based Leadenhall Capital Partners. Leadenhall claim that after providing 777 with $600 million in loans ‘that around $350 million in assets serving as collateral for the loans either were not in 777’s control or had already been pledged to other lenders’ per the New York Times What’s more, the 777-owned Australian airline Bonza entered administration last week and the Telegraph reports also face legal action for a seizure of assets in Belgium by former Standard Liege owner Bruno Venanzi and Immobilière du Standard, the company which owned the club’s stadium.

And Everton shareholders are now imploring Moshiri and the Premier League end 777’s prospective takeover.

A statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) said: “We are the oldest Shareholders' Association in the world and are dismayed by the lack of respect being shown to our football club by the largest shareholder Farhad Moshiri, and the Premier League during what seems a never-ending change of ownership process.

“We have observed with concern and frustration as it became increasingly clear that a fit-for-purpose process cannot possibly take this long as the Premier League continues to demonstrate their inability to regulate.

“In the absence of the Premier League making a timely decision we insist that the Everton Board, and Farhad Moshiri in particular, stop this damaging process now and recognise that 777 Partners are not at this time fit-and-proper prospective owners of Everton Football Club.