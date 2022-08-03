The Everton player definitely ruled out of Premier League opener against Chelsea

Salomon Rondon is forced to serve the final game of a three-match ban.

Everton open their 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday when they host Chelsea (17.30 BST).

Certainly, there will be plenty of excitement in the air among supporters who make their way to Goodison Park.

After avoiding relegation last campaign, surviving on the penultimate day of the season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, the first target will to be ensure another scrap at the bottom of the table doesn't happen again.

But with Frank Lampard preparing for his first full campaign in charge, there is optimism given the connection the manager created with supporters after taking the hot seat in January.

Evertonians will be hoping to get glimpses of summer signings James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

However, there will be no Salomon Rondon for the home side.

The striker is forced to sit out of the Premier League curtain-raiser as he serves the final match of a three-game suspension.

Rondon, who is currently Everton's second-choice striker after the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham, was sent off within minutes after coming on as a substitute in a 3-2 loss to Brentford in May.

The Venezuela international was given his marching orders for serious foul play.

That was the third-last game of the season, meaning he missed the Palace game and the 5-1 final-day loss at Arsenal.

But Rondon - who scored three goals in 23 appearances in 2021-22 - is to still serve one more game on the sidelines.