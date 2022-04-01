Lewis Dobbin was among those to train with Frank Lampard’s side at Finch Farm.

Everton have been preparing for their trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

Frank Lampard has had two weeks of uninterrupted training with the majority of his squad during the international break.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the hiatus of the season, the Toffees suffered a woeful 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, Premier League survival is the sole aim for Everton.

And they at least eased some fears with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in their last top-flight game to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

It'll be a stern challenge against West Ham, who sit seventh in the table and are into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Frank Lampard will have been implementing his tactical set-up for the game at Finch Farm this week.

The likes of Richarlison, Jordan Pickford and Abdoulaye Doucoure were all back from international duty to take part in Thursday's sessions.

The youngsters involved

Everton youngster Isaac Price. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

What's more, five youngsters were pictured with the group.

It's hardly a surprise that Lewis Dobbin was involved. There is plenty of excitement surrounding the striker, who signed a new deal earlier this season.

Dobbin has made five first-team appearances this season and has scored five times in 15 games for the under-23s.

Isaac Price made his Everton debut in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat Boreham Wood last month.

The midfielder, who has netted once in 21 games for the under-23s this campaign, was also an unused substitute at Palace before the international break.

They were joined by three players who still await their Blues bows in attacking midfielder Sean McAllister, Stanley Mills, a winger, and Kyle John.

All are regulars for the under-23s.

In the case of John, he was involved due to the seemingly absent Seamus Coleman, who was not spotted in the session.

The Everton captain featured for the Republic of Ireland in their 2-2 draw at Belgium before being left on the bench for a 1-0 win over Lithuania.

Neither was Fabian Delph, with Lampard subsequently confirming the experienced midfielder is still a week away from returning to action.

Salomon Rondon has been away on international duty with Venezuela and may be the reason for his absence.