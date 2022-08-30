Everton and Leeds United team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Elland Road.

Everton aim to pick up their maiden win of the 2022-23 Premier League season when they face Leeds United tonight (20.00 BST).

Frank Lampard's side have so far picked up two points from their opening four matches.

But after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford, the Toffees boss was adamant his side should have more points on the board.

It's been an interesting summer for Everton, having narrowly avoided relegation last term.

Indeed, things are set to intrigue ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with Lampard looking to add further additions.

But before that, the Goodison Park chief has to focus on picking up three points against Leeds.

Everton team news

Everton will be without six senior players at Elland Road.

The Blues have somewhat of a defensive crisis with Mason Holgate (knee) joining Yerry Mina (ankle ligaments) and Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) are also absent and Andros Townsend continues his recovery from a long-term ACL injury.

Mason Holgate receives treatment. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leeds team news

However, Leeds have issues of their own.

The Whites have seven points from their opening four games yet were beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Much like Townsend, Leeds fans' favourite Stuart Dallas is sidelined for the long term with a knee injury he sustained last season.

Meanwhile, fellow Whites veteran Luke Ayling has a calf problem that forced him to miss the Brighton defeat.

Elland Road boss Jesse Marsch has admitted the defender will return to training next week alongside Junior Firpo.

In addition, the home side are sweating on Patrick Bamford's availability.

The striker was ravaged with injury last season and played just 10 times, scoring two goals.

Bamford has missed the previous two games with an adductor issue but Marsch confirmed he is close to returning to fitness.

He said: "Patrick Bamford will be really close for that match. So we should have options."

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is also doubtful.