Burnley have sacked Sean Dyche and are now looking for a replacement, with Wayne Rooney and Sam Allardyce the current favourites.

Burnley are searching for a new manager after sacking Sean Dyche.

The Clarets took the shock decision to part company with Dyche in a bid for Premier League survival.

Burnley sit 19th in the table and four points adrift of Everton with eight matches remaining.

Still, news of Dyche's Turf Moor departure - who was the longest-serving manager in the top flight - has come as a surprise to the vast majority.

Clearly, the Clarets feel change is needed in the hot seat if they're to retain their Premier League status.

And it'll come as no surprise that Sam Allardyce had been installed as the early favourite with Sky Bet.

The 67-year-old has been out of work since stepping down as West Brom boss after they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Allardyce, of course, had a six-month stint in charge of Everton between November 2017-May 2018.

Taking over from Ronald Koeman, Allardyce guided the Toffees to an eighth-place finish before he was axed.

Allardyce is 4/1 to land the Burnley job - but has been replaced by Wayne Rooney as favourite, who is a 3/1 shot.

Rooney's earned plenty of praise for the job he's carrying out at crisis club Derby County.

The Rams face relegation from the Championship having been in administration for much of the season - but would be 17th without a 21-point deduction.

Rooney, who is a boyhood Evertonian and had two spells with the club during his playing days, turned down an interview for the Goodison Park job after Rafa Benitez was sacked in January.

Indeed, Benitez is one of the outsiders for the Burnley job and has been priced up at 25/1.

The Spaniard oversaw a woeful six-and-a-half months at Everton and was sacked after a run of just one win in 13 league matches.

And with David Unsworth departing his role as academy director and under-23s manager at the Toffees, he's a 33/1 shot to take over at Turf Moor.

Unsworth has aspirations of becoming a first-team manager in his own right

The former Everton defender made 29 appearances for Burnley during the 2008-09 season.