The Friedkin Group 'agree' with major plans that will intrigue Everton fans

TFG have owned AS Roma since 2020 and discussions have been ongoing over a new development.

It was one of The Friedkin Group's key priorities after officially completing an Everton takeover.

When the American firm addressed supporters of the aims after purchasing the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri in December, it was made clear the academy would be a priority. TFG confirmed that a vision was 'cultivating home-grown superstars through Everton’s Academy'. That is something that every supporter could get behind.

The Blues have produced some excellent players in the past. Wayne Rooney is undoubtedly the poster boy. But the likes of Tony Hibbert, Leon Osman and Ross Barkley came through the youth ranks and into the first team.

In recent years, the numbers have started to dry up. One reason has been that Everton have sold many of their better homegrown players to help meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules amid financial difficulties. Academy sales represent pure profit on the balance sheet. Anthony Gordon's exit to Newcastle United banked £45 million, while Tom Cannon (Stoke City) Ellis Simms (Coventry City), Ishe Samuels-Smith (Chelsea) and Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa) exited Goodison Park on permanent deals.

There is now somewhat of a gulf between the under-21s and the first team. Harrison Armstrong enjoyed a senior breakthrough in the first half of the season and is currently thriving on loan at Championship side Derby County. But there aren't too many others banging on the door of David Moyes' squad. It will be intriguing what plans TFG put in place for Everton's youth system to start thriving again.

But if what could happen at AS Roma is anything to go by, Dan Friedkin and Co will be true to their word. TFG have owned the Italian outfit since 2020, with a Europa Conference League title being yielded. But there will be a feeling in the Eternal City that the club is still punching below its weight. There has been turbulence this season, with Roma legend Daniele De Rossi controversially sacked, successor Ivan Juric lasting just nine games and Claudio Ranieri having to come out of retirement to settle things down.

Roma are up to seventh in Serie A and have an outside chance of Champions League qualification. But to continue to plug the gap between heavyweights Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus, they must build the Giallorossi from its core.

One thing that they currently lack is an under-23 set-up. It has become a new facet of the Italian game, with Juventus, Atalanta and AC Milan all having teams that compete in Serie C. Inter Milan and Fiorentina plan similar for potentially the start of next season.

According to Italian newspaper Il Messagero, there have been discussions at Roma about creating such an outfit as a conduit between the academy and first team. It is suggested that sporting director Florent Ghilsofi and academy boss Alberto De Rossi are pushing for it and TFG agree. However, the project has still to be given the green light. It is said that the 'economic return is widely guaranteed' although one obstacle is where the under-23 team would play home matches.

Still, if TFG decide on the decision then it the side could be in place for the start of the 2026-27 seaosn. It would be a clear show of commitment to their youth vision, which they very much have for Everton.