The Friedkin Group have made a change at AS Roma.

Everton’s prospective owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) have sacked AS Roma head coach Ivan Juric.

The Croat leaves the Italian capital after a loss to Bologna earlier today. Juric was brought in four games into the season following the shock departure of club legend Daniele de Rossi. The decision incensed Roma fans, with De Rossi only signing a new contract in the summer after he took over from Jose Mourinho last January. Mourinho’s axing also caused controversy, with the Portuguese guiding the Giallorossi to the Europa Conference League crown in 2022.

The removal of De Rossi led to fan protests among sections of Roma supporters. And Juric was unable to win over his detractors, with results on the pitch falling short of expectations. They drew 1-1 with Belgian side Union SG in the Europa League earlier this week before TFG chairman Dan Friedkin and son Ryan, who is serving as interim Roma chairman, reportedly flew into the Eternal City for talks with Juric and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi.

And with the club suffering a 3-2 loss to Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico, TFG made the swift decision to part ways with Juric, who managed to deliver just four wins in 12 games of his short tenure.

A club statement said: “We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks. He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The search for a new head coach has already begun and we expect an announcement in the coming days.”

TFG agreed to complete an Everton takeover from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri in September. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval and could be ratified by the end of the year.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has been linked with taking over at Roma along with ex-Manchester City and Italy boss Roberto Mancini.