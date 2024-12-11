Edoardo Bove collapsed playing for Fiorentina but has had heart surgery and must decide now make a career decision.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) could reportedly offer Everton the chance to sign an AS Roma player after having heart surgery.

The footballing world was sent into shock after Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch for Fiorentina during a Serie A fixture against Inter Milan earlier this month. The 22-year-old, on a season-long loan from Roma, was taken to hospital and the match was abandoned.

On Tuesday, Bove underwent surgery to have a removable heart starter device fitted. A Fiorentina statement said: "Edoardo contacted the club a few minutes ago and in his own words he informed us that he is fine and that he will have to continue the post-operative process before being discharged from the hospital in the next few days.”

The Italy under-21 international had been a regular for Fiorentina this season, making 14 appearances and scoring one goal. It was suggested that La Viola were keen to purchase Bove on a permanent deal. However, as things stand, the midfielder will be unable to play in Italy again.

Protocol in the country does not allow anyone fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) to play professional football. Therefore, Bove will have to decide whether to have the device removed if he’s to continue his career in Serie A.

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020 and subsequently had his Inter Milan contract mutually terminated. However, Eriksen has continued his career in the Premier League, first representing Brentford before spending the past two-and-a-half years at Manchester United.

If Bove decides to keep using an ICD, a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrest, it has been suggested he could follow in Eriksen’s footsteps and move to England. With TFG in the process of an Everton takeover, it has been mooted that he could complete a Goodison Park switch when he is fully recovered.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica (via forzaroma.net) reports that Bove, under contract at Roma until 2028, could join the Toffees on either a loan deal or permanently. The Stadio Olimpico academy product was linked with Everton during last summer’s transfer window. Fiorentina were said to be willing to pay €11 million for Bove.

Speaking on Bove’s condition, Roma head coach Claudio Ranieri recently said: “We talk to Edoardo every day. He is doing well, having all the necessary tests, we cannot wait to see and hug him. However, I want to say we need more respect for Edo and privacy, because a lot of reports are coming out, things are being said that aren’t true and that’s not right.”

TFG’s Everton takeover from majority owner Farhad Moshiri is expected to be completed before the end of the year.