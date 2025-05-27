Everton are among the clubs trying to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the summer transfer window.

Everton have been handed a potential boost as they aim to win the race to sign Liam Delap.

The striker is set to leave Ipswich Town after their relegation from the Premier League. Delap joined the Tractor Boys last summer after they were promoted to the top flight for up to £20 million. He proved talismanic for Ipswich despite them failing to stay in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances.

Delap has a £30 million relegation clause installed in his Portman Road contract. As a result, the England under-21 international is in high demand heading into the summer transfer window.

Everton are one club who are keen, with David Moyes confirming interest but admitting they may be behind some other suitors. “He's spoken to three or four clubs and you know, he's given us the opportunity to pitch our case,” Toffees manager Moyes said before the 1-0 win over Newcastle on the final day of the 2024-25 season. “We're probably a little bit behind the black ball, but you never know what happens.”

Everton are in the market for a new striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract comes to a close. A decision on whether he will be extending his stay has still to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Armando Broja has returned to Chelsea after his underwhelming season-long loan that resulted in only 11 appearances.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea are all battling to sign Delap. However, Man Utd’s failure to qualify for Europe next season after losing the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur could impact them.

At Newcastle, Alexander Isak is firmly first-choice centre-forward so Delap would be reduced to the role of deputy. Chelsea are hoping to strengthen their attack to add competition for Nicholas Jackson.

But the Stamford Bridge side’s qualification for the Champions League means that they have additional funds at their disposal - and may look to turn their attention elsewhere. According to The Independent, Enzo Maresca’s outfit are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. The 22-year-old hit 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions as Frankfurt finished fourth in the Bundesliga and reached the Europa League quarter-finals. Frankfurt value Ekitike at around €100 million.

The Athletic also reports that the London club are keen on the France international along with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Should Chelsea pursue either then it will leave the pathway a little more clear for Everton in their pursuit of Delap.

Speaking on Delap’s future, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said last week: "Liam's looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that," said McKenna.

"I think we have given him permission to do that this week. It's a very important decision for his future. Of course there is a lot of interest - and rightly so. I think part of his week has been having some of those conversations.

"It looks more likely than not that he will move on this summer and he has interest from pretty much every club in the league, and I don't think there are many clubs in the world who wouldn't want to have him. Nothing is sorted, nothing is done or completed or even very, very, very close, so that process will take its course."