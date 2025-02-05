Everton signed former Southampton and Juventus attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamengo sporting director Jose Boto has reaffirmed that Carlos Alcaraz was the one who decided to leave the club and join Everton.

The attacking midfielder was the Toffees’ only signing of the January transfer window. He arrived on deadline day from the Brazilian club on loan for the rest of the season, although there is an obligation to buy should Alcaraz make a certain number of appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcaraz returns to the Premier League a little more than five months after his exit from Southampton. He joined Flamengo for a club-record fee of €18 million. Yet he struggled for regular opportunities in Rio de Janeiro, recording three goals and two assists in 19 appearances.

‘In his hands’

Flamengo fans may be disappointed that Alcaraz has left the club so quickly given the substantial investment the club made. But Boto says that despite the ex-Juventus loanee was not a key player, it didn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t be in the future.

Boto said via Coluna Do Fla: “The decision to leave was his. We put that decision in his hands. The proposal appeared; it was a good proposal for the club. He is a good player, but he was not a key player at this time. It doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be soon. The decision to leave was.”

Alcaraz could make his Everton debut when they face AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday. He will add to David Moyes’ attack options, although the Toffees did not secure a new striker on deadline day. Beto is the only fit option, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) all sidelined through injury. However, there were no sufficient options available while the Blues did not have any domestic loan spots free in their current squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m sad’

Via ESPN Brasil, Flamengo boss Filipe Luis said Alcaraz’s exit: "Alcaraz called me on Thursday and said, 'Filipe, I want to talk. I have an offer from Everton. Are you counting on me?' I said, 'You're after whoever is in your position, you're after all of them.' It's up to you to want to fight and fight for your place in the team. He said, 'OK, I'll fight for my place in the team.' I told him what I thought I wanted to improve, a sincere conversation. He said, 'OK. I'll try,' he showed it, he scored the goal, he played well.

"The other day, he decided to leave. I'm sad, I feel like it's my failure, that it didn't work out for me. Given the investment made, that was the concern I had, a high investment and I'm not getting the best out of him. He decided to leave. I believe he can be happy, I sent him a message, he replied. I love Alcaraz. Why did he get minutes? Because he doesn't give up, he wants to learn, he tries, he fights, he makes an effort. He runs, runs, runs. I insisted until the end, not everyone will succeed. I hope he's happy, I love this kid."