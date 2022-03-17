The SEVEN Newcastle United players who could be absent against Everton

Everton welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park in the Premier League tonight.

Everton welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park this evening as they bid to steer clear of the relegation zone.

The Toffees find themselves in a dangerous position in the Premier League table.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They sit above the bottom three only because of goal difference and have 12 matches to save their top-flight status.

Everton team news

Frank Lampard has recorded just one victory in six league games since taking over as manager and oversaw a 1-0 loss to Wolves on Sunday.

For the visit of Newcastle, Everton are sweating on the availability of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The striker missed the Wolves clash due to illness and will be assessed whether he can play in the build-up to the Magpies game.

Fabian Delph (thigh), Yerry Mina (quad) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are all ruled out.

Jonjoe Kenny is also suspended after being sent off against Wolves.

Newcastle team news

Yet in-form Newcastle, who've steered clear of the relegation battle since Eddie Howe's arrival as head coach, have problems of their own.

The Magpies will definitely be without top-scorer Callum Wilson (calf), January signing Kieran Trippier (metatarsal), Isaac Hayden (knee), Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis.

But the visitors will be forced to make late calls on whether Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey can feature.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

They missed Howe's side's 1-0 loss at Chelsea last weekend along with Joe Willock.

However, Willock should be available for selection.

Howe said: “Willock, yes. He should be okay. He had an illness but he returned to training yesterday.

“Shelvey, we are waiting to see. He hasn’t trained yet so he is a slightly bigger concern.

“Joelinton is going to be touch and go for this game. I think we are going to have a decision to make whether we look after him with the break we have afterwards or whether we push him back out there.

“We will have to make a late call on him as well."