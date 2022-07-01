The shirt numbers available for James Tarkowski ahead of Everton arrival

James Tarkowski’s Burnley contract has now expired as he edges closer to becoming an Everton player.

James Tarkowski is now officially a free agent.

The centre-back today has officially departed Burnley - and is soon to be announced as an Everton player.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will bolster Frank Lampard's defensive options after Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season.

But what shirt number will the two-cap England international be handed?

It's an important piece of information to some. Sections of fans want to know the number he'll be donning on the back of his jersey.

There are several available at Goodison Park - although No.5 which he wore at Burnley is currently taken by Michael Keane.

The likeliest number that Tarkowski may be given is two.

That's now vacant after Jonjoe Kenny turned down a new deal to join Hertha Berlin last month.

It's unlikely that Tarkowski will be taking the numbers of departed duo Fabian Delph (eight) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (10) - nor the seven strip off Richarlison when his move to Tottenham is rubberstamped.