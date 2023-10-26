These stats prove why Everton fans should love this player

The Everton defender has endured a difficult time with injuries but has been in good form at the back.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko deserves more praise after his defensive statistics were revealed to be one of the best in the Premier League this season. Mykolenko, 24, has started the last five games in the league after failing to make an appearance in the first four games due to niggling injuries suffered across the back end of last season.

In his place, 38-year-old summer signing Ashley Young was entrusted, but the veteran experienced a mixed start to his Everton career and his sending off against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby while playing right-back will surely see him demoted to a back-up option as a result.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The balance of the side felt off with Young at left-back and not as secure as Sean Dyche would have liked, given they lost three of their first four games of the season with him in the team.

Up against Mohamed Salah at the weekend, Mykolenko thwarted the Egyptian in his one-on-one moments, but he still walked away with two goals thanks to a penalty and a late breakaway goal when Everton was chasing an equaliser in the dying minutes - he was great on the day.

And now it’s been revealed that the Ukrainian has the second-highest tackles and interceptions p/90 in the league this season with 5.42, a figure only beaten by last season’s tackling king Joao Palhinha (7.46).

Fans can see he has a natural defensive ability (he ranks between the 88th-99th percentiles in Europe for blocks, tackles, interceptions and clearances) but going forward has been a real area of weakness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attacking-wise, Mykolenko leaves a lot to be desired. He’s scored just one goal and provided no assists in 58 games on Merseyside so far; ironically, his only goal was a stunning volley against Leicester City.

He is a very pragmatic defender and is moulded as an old-school full-back, who focuses on defending rather than attacking. However, he needs to improve in this area to help give Dwight McNeil assistance as well as giving his side more of a balanced threat.

Despite his attacking shortcomings, a consistent run in the side should help to give Dyche, and the Everton fans, that reassurance at the back, as the duo of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are also in strong form next to him.