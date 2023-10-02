Alex Iwobi admitted leaving Everton wasn’t an easy decision.

The midfielder departed the Toffees on summer transfer deadline day to join Fulham for a fee that could reach £22 million. Iwobi was into the final year of his Goodison Park contract, having been a prominent player as Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in the past two seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Sean Dyche revealed he wanted to keep Iwobi but the money on the table given the Blues’ financial difficulties meant it made sense for the Nigeria international to be sold. Iwobi, speaking to The Athletic, could not speak on the matter but felt he departed on good terms after the fans warmed to him following a difficult opening when joining from Arsenal in 2019.

He said: “It wasn’t an easy decision (to leave). “I enjoyed my time there. Especially the last couple of years. I felt like they warmed to me. At the same time, I felt I needed a new challenge, and Fulham are giving me the platform to express myself and do that.”