Richarlison has been linked a summer exit from Everton, with Chelsea one club who’re supposedly keen.

He was the scourge of Chelsea in what proved to be a pivtoal win in Everton’s Premier League survival battle.

So with that in mind, it’s not a massive shock that Richarlison has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Brazilian was top-class in the Toffees’ 1-0 defeat of Chelsea in April and may have been the performance that convinced Thomas Tuchel to step up his interest.

Indeed, Richarlison’s future at Goodison Park during the summer transfer window is uncertain.

The forward has been at Everton for three years and is a massive fans’ favourite.

But he’s admitted to holding dicussions about his future with Toffees manager Frank Lampard and may want to move on to play Champions League football he covets.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton will demand in excess of £50 million, with Arsenal and Tottenham also keen.

But what if Lampard instead demanded a cash-plus player or a Chelsea man to join his line on loan as part of the deal?

Here’s a look at who could suit for Everton.

Christin Pulisic

Frank Lampard with Christian Pulisic during a Chelsea training session. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

There was a time when Lampard had to defend himself after comments made by now-Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch over Pulisic.

Then in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Marsch claimed that Lampard did not rate the American because of his nationality.

It wasn’t Lampard who signed Pulisic for Chelsea but they indeed arrived in the same summer.

Signed for £57.6 million from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 before being loaned back for the rest of that season, there is an argument that Pulisic has yet to justify such a hefty price tag.

Last season, he made only 13 Premier League starts for Chelsea and a further nine off the bench.

With talk of the Londoners also keen on Raheem Sterling, that could push Pulisic further out of favour.

Everton are a right-winger short with Andros Townsend months away from returning from an ACL injury.

A year of regular football could be what Pulisic needs to really light the touchpaper to his Premier League career.

And Americans don’t have a bad record at Goodison Park, either.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard embraces Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It wasn’t all that long ago when Hudson-Odoi was the next big thing.

The winger was the subject of very public interest from Bayern Munich, with Chelsea turning down two bids in separate transfer windows.

Lampard was in situ at Stamford Bridge for the second offer and insisted Hudson-Odoi was going to become a world-class player before penning a new deal.

However, three years later, the England international hasn’t kicked on as he’d have liked.

In 2021-22, Hudson-Odoi managed only 28 appearances in all competitions, although injury was a big problem and he missed the final three months.

However, 21-year-old did record three goals and six assists which was a decent-enough return.

Lampard clearly rated Hudson-Odoi given his past comments and could help get his promising career fully back on track.

Conor Gallagher

Significant numbers of Evertonians are desperate for a midfielder to be recruited.

And Gallagher indeed would be high up their wish list.

The 22-year-old did not burst onto the scene like a Mason Mount or Billy Gilmour. Instead, he spent time on loan in the Football League at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom respectively.

It was last term at Crystal Palace where he made everyone sit up and take note.

Gallagher registered an impressive eight goals and five assists in just 38 games for the Eagles, which earned him a breakthrough into the England senior squad.

Tuchel is likely to want to run the rule over Gallagher in pre-season, although he has been linked with Everton.