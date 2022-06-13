Richarlison is said to be attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur among other clubs.

Richarlison has been linked with a departure from Everton this summer.

The striker is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur amid uncertainty around his future.

Richarlison recently admitted that he has held talks with manager Frank Lampard and the club’s hierarchy he will decide on his next step this month.

After four years at Goodison Park, supporters would undoubtedly be disappointed to see the Brazil international depart.

But after spearheading Everton to Premier League survival, firing seven goals in the final nine games of the 2021-22 season, his time donning royal blue may be coming to a close.

If that is the case then all eyes will be on how much the Toffees could bank from a sale.

How much did Everton pay for Richarlison?

Everton purchased Richarlison from Watford for a fee of £40 million in the summer of 2018.

After just one season in the Premier League, he reunited with Marco Silva - the man who brought him to England - on Merseyside.

Since arriving, Richarlison's endeared himself to the Goodison faithful.

His commitment levels and dedication have been faultless.

Frank Lampard embraces Everton forward Richarlison. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The opening goal in Everton's first win over Liverpool at Anfield in 22 years is a moment that helped cement him as a modern-day favourite.

What do Everton value Richarlison at?

According to reputable transfer reporter Fabricio Romano (via Caught Offside), Everton have slapped a price tag of €70 million-€75 million on Richarlison.

That works out between £59.8 million-£64.1 million.

If the lower end of the valuation was met, the Toffees would net almost a £20 million profit.

However, if Watford installed a sell-on clause in Richarlison's contract then they would be entitled to a percentage of any profit made.

What do the financial experts value Richarlison at?

CIES Football Observatory recently released its top 100 estimated transfer values for players worldwide.

Richarlison was indeed in the standings and valued at €52.9 million (£45.3 million).

Transfermrkt values the ex-Fluminense forward similarly.

On 9 March, they calculated he's worth £45 million.

What could Everton realistically bank?

Richarlison is a regular for a Brazil side who are the current favourites with the bookmakers for the 2022 World Cup, as well as an Olympic gold medallist.

And with two years remaining on his Goodison Park contract, Everton are in a fairly strong position of bargaining power.

The one slight chide is that Richarlison hasn't been prolific in front of goal. He's never scored more than 15 goals in a single season.

Yet that can be countered by the fact that he's often played in a left-wing role and the goalscoring mantle has chiefly been on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In 2020-21, for example, Richarlison started 20 of his 41 appearances playing out wide.

What’s more, he’s still not reached the peak of his powers aged 25.

And Richarlison’s injury record also goes in his favour. He’s missed an average of 3.6 Premier League matches per campaign

Everton's precarious financial situation means any potential suitors may attempt to use lowball tactics.