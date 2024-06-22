Getty Images

Everton transfer rumours: The pursuit of the Everton star by Manchester United looks to have fallen flat after recent news.

Former World Champion Boxer and Everton fan Tony Bellew has told Manchester United to ‘move on’ in their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite.

The defender has been a highly sought-after target after completing his first full season in the Premier League, earning rave reviews as Everton managed the fourth-best defence in the division. Branthwaite’s presence added quality and an air of calmness at the back which has been hugely impressive for a player of his age.

As a result, he has been tailed by multiple clubs including Man United and Real Madrid. In terms of the latest reports, Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed that United won’t return to negotiate with Everton unless there is any chance of them lowering their price tag. With Everton rating Branthwaite in the same bracket as the likes of Harry Maguire (who was signed for near to £80m in 2019) it would mean United would have to spend big to prise him away from Goodison Park.

Taking to X, Bellew replied to the latest news by issuing a warning to United as he pleaded for them to leave the defender alone. ‘Well please move on.. He has double the amount of clean sheets of any other English centre half in the premier league this season! Oh sorry him and Tarky that is! I think they have 12 and 13 respectively while next in line is 5 and 6.. do us all a favour and leg it United!’.

Everton’s financial state looked to be ominous from a profit and sustainability perspective but recent positive takeover news coupled with reports that have claimed they need to find a relatively small amount from sales to avoid breaching any rules - and that looks to be achieved by the sale of Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa.