Diogo Jota had a disallowed goal for Portugal in their win over Czech Republic.

Diogo Jota has revealed that he’s received a text from former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp while competing at Euro 2024.

The forward is part of Portugal’s squad that is aiming for glory in Germany. Roberto Martinez’s side opened their Group F account with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Czech Republic earlier this week.

Jota had thought he’d earned Portugal all three points when he came off the bench to head home - but the goal was denied following a VAR review. Francisco Conceicao then netted a stoppage-time winner for the 2016 champions.

Jota missed the end of Klopp’s era as Liverpool boss because of injury, although he was back on the bench for the German’s final game - a 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield. He has been taking in the action at the Euros, though, and watched Jota being denied a goal.

Portugal prepare to face Turkey on Saturday and the Reds favourite revealed he had words of ‘appreciation’ from Klopp after the Czech Republic game. He said: "He's a coach who usually doesn't miss anything and knows when it's important to talk to the players.

"He gave me a word of appreciation for the disallowed goal that would have had a special meaning for me.”

Jota had an injury-hit 2023-24 season for Liverpool. He was prolific when fit, netting 15 goals in 32 games but struggled to stay available. The 27-year-old feels up to speed, but is unsure whether he can yet get through 90 minutes of action.