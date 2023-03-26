Tottenham Hotspur suffer double injury blow ahead of Everton clash

Tottenham injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Everton.

Ben Davies has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Everton after the international break.

The left-back will not feature for Spurs for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Spurs sit fourth in the Premier League as they aim to book their spot in the Champions League for successive seasons. However, head coach Antonio Conte's future still remains up in the air after he took aim atthe players following a 3-3 draw against Southampton before the international break.

Regardless of who is in the Tottenham hot seat, Davies will not be available for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday 3 April (20.00 BST).

In addition, Richarlison may be denied a Toffees return after he was forced off inside five minutes in the Southampton stalemate.

The striker spent four years at Goodison and scored 34 goals in 143 appearances. He was pivotal in last season's successful relegation battle before sealing a move to north London for a fee of up to £60 million.