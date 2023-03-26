Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
19 minutes ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
22 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
23 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled

Tottenham Hotspur suffer double injury blow ahead of Everton clash

Tottenham injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Everton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 09:18 BST

Ben Davies has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Everton after the international break.

The left-back will not feature for Spurs for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Spurs sit fourth in the Premier League as they aim to book their spot in the Champions League for successive seasons. However, head coach Antonio Conte's future still remains up in the air after he took aim atthe players following a 3-3 draw against Southampton before the international break.

Most Popular

Regardless of who is in the Tottenham hot seat, Davies will not be available for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday 3 April (20.00 BST).

In addition, Richarlison may be denied a Toffees return after he was forced off inside five minutes in the Southampton stalemate.

The striker spent four years at Goodison and scored 34 goals in 143 appearances. He was pivotal in last season's successful relegation battle before sealing a move to north London for a fee of up to £60 million.

Richarlison had to pull out of Brazil duty because of his setback.

Tottenham HotspurBen DaviesAntonio ConteSouthampton