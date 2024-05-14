Thierry Small. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news as former Everton and Charlton defender Thierry Small is linked.

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation of ex-Everton defender Thierry Small, reports suggest.

According to Football Insider, Spurs had a bid turned down for Small some 18 months ago but remain keen.

The left-back became Everton’s youngster player in club history aged 16 years and 176 days when he was handed his debut in an FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021.

But Small left at the end of the campaign as he was behind Lucas Digne and Niels Nkounkou in the pecking order. He turned down a new contract at Goodison Park to join Southampton in a bid for regular first-team appearances. The Toffees were entitled to a compensation fee settled as a tribunal.

Yet the England youth international found it difficult for senior chances at St Mary’s. He made just one appearance and had loan spells at Port Vale and St Mirren. In January, Small left Southampton by mutual consent and joined Charlton Athletic where he impressed, scoring once in 14 games.