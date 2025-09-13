Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa despite dominating the Premier League fixture.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unai Emery hailed Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium as ‘fantastic’ as Aston Villa had to battle for a share of the spoils.

The Toffees were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against the Birmingham outfit on the banks of the River Mersey. Everton were by far the better side and had a total of 20 shots but could not find the back of the net. Beto wasted a chance inside three minutes while Michael Keane was denied by an excellent save from returning Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes’ side are still to lose at their state-of-the-art home they moved to at the start of the campaign and are unbeaten in four games in all competitions. Villa, meanwhile, have yet to pick up a victory nor score a goal.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Emery was happy with a point against an Everton side that are now playing better and with confidence’. The Blues lost both games to Villa in the Premier League last campaign.

The Villa Park head coach said: “We didn't concede one goal. We conceded some chances but it's normal and Everton are playing better and they are playing with confidence and here, exciting at the fantastic new stadium and the supporters and I enjoy a lot of the match. I enjoy a lot, competing, suffering but I enjoy it and that's the way I want

“It’s a fantastic stadium and of course they needed it. Goodison Park a very good stadium but old. It is a fantastic stadium and we like to play here. Villa Park old but a fantastic stadium as well and going to build there to add more supporters, another 10,000 I think, and it will be fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa barely threatened Everton throughout the encounter. The closest they went was in the 50th minute when an Emi Martinez deflected shot went wide.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Emery added: “We have to improve offensively as we are not scoring goals, but with this point I am happy. We are building the team and getting confidence and getting emotions together. This point is necessary to keep going.

"Everton are performing very well. Of course, they are improving and we are building a team with circumstances that we have and recognising our positivity. Competing and feeling strong. We analysed the last match we played and we were not competing like we were today. Our identify today was on the field.”