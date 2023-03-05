Unavoidable stat revealed as Everton draw against Nottingham Forest

Sean Dyche’s played out a 2-2 draw at the City Ground, but there’s one unavoidable truth.

Everton shared the spoils with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon as the two sides played out a highly-entertaining draw at the City Ground.

However, one statistic has been revealed following the game that shows an unavoidable truth.

Goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure threatened to give Everton a first away win since beating Southampton in early October, but a brace from the in-form Brennan Johnson restricted the visitors to a sole point.

That point sees Everton remain in the bottom three, but they go level with Leeds United on points who sit just above them in 17th.

Despite an improved performance from the 4-0 midweek loss to Arsenal, there’s one unfortunate statistic that is a true reflection of Everton’s struggles this season.

The Toffees have lost 15 points from winning positions this season and it stands to reason if they had managed to claim at least half of the those thrown-away points, then they would be away from the bottom three.

Dyche will take plenty of positives from the game as his side managed 10 goal attempts, boasted an xG of 1.85 which bettered Forest’s 0.99 and managed three shots on target.

One moment that could also have seen them take all three points was Gray’s chance just before half-time. Having beaten his man and pulled back a low cross, Doucoure’s ball fell perfectly to Gray in the box, but his weak finish was easily blocked and it’s certainly a big moment given that Forest drew level in the end.

If Dyche and Everton want to survive relegation, then it’s of paramount importance that they hold onto leads in the future. Especially considering they are still the joint-lowest scorers in the league.

While there’s plenty to work on for Dyche and his side, there was plenty of positives to take forward into the Brentford home game next week.

