Jess Park could not have dreamed of a better start to life on loan at Everton Women.

After signing a contract extension with Manchester City this summer, the 20-year-old departed on a season-long deal to compete with the Blues on Merseyside until the end of the 2022/2023 campaign.

A sparkling talent, the youngster has regularly represented her country at youth level and was named in UEFA’s team of the tournament for the Under 17s European Championship in 2018.

It is no wonder that Everton were keen to secure Park’s services, and the York Regional Talent Centre graduate has already shown Blues boss Brian Sorensen what she is capable of.

Following a 17-minute appearance at the close of the Toffees’ opening day defeat to West Ham United, Park made her full debut in the toughest of circumstances - lining up to start in a Merseyside derby away at Anfield.

But if Park felt fear, she did not show it. What followed was an absolute masterclass of trickery, creativity, and audacity as Park used her balance and quick feet to shimmy past countless Reds players in front of a club-record crowd of more than 27,500 fans.

Half an hour into the tie, Park used her wits to bag her first ever Women’s Super League goal. Latching onto a long ball forward, the attacker had a clear run on goal but opted neither to shoot on sight nor run the ball into the ‘keeper’s grateful hands.

With a level head, she drew Reds shot-stopper Rachel Laws and defender Jasmine Mathews toward her before making a sharp change of direction to slot the ball between the pair and into the net.

The full debutant’s goal doubled the Blues’ lead in a huge derby fixture - but Park wasn’t done there.

Minutes from the final whistle, Park was advancing on goal and at risk of being crowded out by red shirts. With a glance, she picked out a fine pass to the back post, where team-mate Hanna Bennison buried the ball to put the result beyond doubt.

The assist capped off a scintillating first start which earned Park a player of the match award.

Everton manager Sorenson was delighted with what he saw.

“Jess was on fire,” he said.

“I’m really really happy with her performance.

“We’re really lucky that she performed as she performed today.

“It was extraordinary.

“She’s been struggling a bit in pre-season with injuries and sickness and so on.

“So to see how she performed today was just really, really nice - high, high level.”

Watch Jess Park’s silky skills in the twitter video clip below:

Football fans reacted to footage of the youngster’s ball skills on social media, with users dubbing her the ‘female Messi’ or the ‘English Athenea del Castillo’:

@Nico_OMorales: Best Everton player I’ve ever seen and it’s not really close.

@Lara170602: She is brilliant. Bright future ahead.

@Bugattielroy: Generational talent.

@MCWFCHempo: She’s a proper baller.

@TomWilky93: Can’t believe how good she is.

@LondonKro: Blimey.

@29rpw: Sauceee.

@Ru_Valcaba: Sheesh baller.

@MinasVergis: It looks like we have a baller here lads.

@Dronedrone: Incredible.