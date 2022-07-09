Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with a move to Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United during the summer transfer widnow.

Watford have confirmed that Emmanuel Dennis would like to leave the club amid Everton's reported interest.

Dennis was one of the shining lights in a bleak 2021-22 season for the relegated Hornets.

In his maiden campaign in England, the forward recorded 10 goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

Watford are preparing for life in the Championship for the second time in three years.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a switch to Everton this summer as a potential replacement for Richarlison.

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The likes of West Ham and Newcastle United are also supposedly keen.

Although neither are desperate to leave Vicarage Road, sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has admitted the pair are seeking departures.

What’s been said

Speaking to theWatford Observer, Giaretta said: “It’s highly likely that if they are here when the season starts, they will be available for first-team games if Rob [Edwards] chooses to select them.

“They would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems.

“They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can.